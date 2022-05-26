iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Up 270.8% in May

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 270.8% from the April 30th total of 644,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,332,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,994. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $54.09.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.