iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Up 270.8% in May

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 270.8% from the April 30th total of 644,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,332,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,994. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $54.09.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.
