iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the April 30th total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,487,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ESGE stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.41. 25,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,882. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 75,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 109.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 223,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 116,896 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,085.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 397,730 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.