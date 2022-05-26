iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, an increase of 363.8% from the April 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

NASDAQ IBTD opened at $25.10 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $406,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter.

