iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, an increase of 363.8% from the April 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
NASDAQ IBTD opened at $25.10 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.
