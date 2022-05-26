Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.77.

Shares of JACK stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $71.35. 3,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,668. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $122.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 96,534 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $224,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $652,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

