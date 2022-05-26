Jack Roddy Acquires 3,000 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) insider Jack Roddy acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $13,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jack Roddy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jack Roddy acquired 6,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Jack Roddy acquired 3,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.

NASDAQ:PRPL traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,860. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $379.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 23.87% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $143.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Purple Innovation’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $45.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 456.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 188,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

