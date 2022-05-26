James Sampel Sells 3,000 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) insider James Sampel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ALCO stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 53,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,517. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.15 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. Alico had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 54.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alico in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alico by 829.4% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 86,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 77,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alico by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after buying an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alico by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alico in the 3rd quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alico by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 25,970 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

