Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the April 30th total of 173,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 485.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JWLLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.75 to C$40.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JWLLF remained flat at $$26.19 during midday trading on Thursday. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.