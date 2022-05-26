Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Down 68.4% in May

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the April 30th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of JAPAY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.12. 41,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,597. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Japan Tobacco has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

