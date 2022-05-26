Jason W. Reese Purchases 50,000 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,274,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,115.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:GEG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. 27,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.25. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.
About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
