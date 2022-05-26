Jason W. Reese Purchases 50,000 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,274,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,115.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GEG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. 27,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.25. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 81,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

