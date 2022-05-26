JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

Shares of JD stock opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.68. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,400 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 76.9% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,103,000 after buying an additional 3,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 835.6% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after buying an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after buying an additional 4,217,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,762,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $543,909,000 after buying an additional 558,030 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

