JD Sports Fashion (JD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

JD Sports Fashion (LON: JD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/26/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/25/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/18/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.78) to GBX 255 ($3.21). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 195 ($2.45). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 210 ($2.64). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/4/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/3/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.15) price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – JD Sports Fashion is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($11.01) price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.52) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.15) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 112 ($1.41) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 311.13. JD Sports Fashion plc has a one year low of GBX 116.90 ($1.47) and a one year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.97).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.