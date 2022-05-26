Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $38.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $37.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2023 earnings at $124.43 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,063.47.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,964.66 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,037.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,975.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 14.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 9.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 11.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $21,047,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 115.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

