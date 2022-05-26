Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a report issued on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $3.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.98 EPS.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 54,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 142,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.