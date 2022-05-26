Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.92.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.40 ($5.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.91) to €6.20 ($6.60) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.90 ($7.34) to €6.00 ($6.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 59.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 43.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 152,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 140,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 86.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares during the period.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

