Jefferies Financial Group Comments on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.10 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.05.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $127.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $373.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $115.02 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

