Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

JWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.53.

NYSE JWN opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

