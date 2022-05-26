Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Frontline in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.
FRO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after buying an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,626,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 65.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 386,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Frontline by 2,760.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 311,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
