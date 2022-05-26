Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,050.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.38% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $912.68.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $658.80 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $571.22 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $682.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $917.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $955.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

