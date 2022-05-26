Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD)

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) has been assigned a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.66% from the company’s current price.

EVD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of EVD stock opened at €57.40 ($61.06) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 62.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €63.15. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €51.18 ($54.45) and a 52 week high of €72.68 ($77.32).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

