Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 400 Price Target for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 400 ($5.03) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 127.92% from the stock’s previous close.

BP.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.16) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.66) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.81) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 470 ($5.91) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.73) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

BP.B remained flat at $GBX 175.50 ($2.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.17. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 170.63 ($2.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

