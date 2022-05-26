Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PubMatic, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PubMatic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a market cap of $995.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.53. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $44.19.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $1,470,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 152,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $217,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,202 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

