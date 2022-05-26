JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $20.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FROG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.88. JFrog has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $50.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $373,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,074 shares of company stock worth $1,470,094 in the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,686,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,077,000 after purchasing an additional 393,545 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in JFrog by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after buying an additional 111,298 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $62,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

