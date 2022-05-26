Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Update

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the April 30th total of 450,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Jiuzi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Jiuzi stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.00. 78,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,683. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. Jiuzi has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

