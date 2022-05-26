JMP Securities Cuts UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target to $5.00

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s previous close.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on UWM to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Shares of UWMC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.06. 17,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,013. UWM has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $375.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.05.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that UWM will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

