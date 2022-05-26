JMP Securities Trims Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price to $95.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $125.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 119.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.77.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.07. Nevro has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $182.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $399,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nevro by 7,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Nevro by 49.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

