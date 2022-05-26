JOANN (JOAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect JOANN to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The business had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JOANN to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $308.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JOAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 73,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JOANN by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 31,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

