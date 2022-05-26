Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Joby Aviation Inc. is involved in developing all-electric aircraft for aerial ridesharing. Joby Aviation Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners, is based in SANTA CRUZ, Calif. “

JOBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

NYSE:JOBY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. 2,621,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,430,811. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 19.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 28.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 692,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 27.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 75.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 39,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

