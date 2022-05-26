JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:JOFF remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,398. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOFF. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.