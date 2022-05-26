John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 195.9% from the April 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 94,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTO stock traded up $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $37.38. 3,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,757. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $52.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

