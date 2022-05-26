John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEQ. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of HEQ stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,519. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

