John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 209.2% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,053. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $22.93.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
