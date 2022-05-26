John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 209.2% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,053. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 507.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

