Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 55 Per Share

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.69) per share on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JMAT opened at GBX 2,196.09 ($27.63) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,046.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,011.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($20.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,231 ($40.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 29.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JMAT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($26.55) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($35.23) to GBX 2,550 ($32.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,300 ($28.94).

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($29.56) per share, with a total value of £352.35 ($443.37).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

