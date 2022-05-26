Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Declares Dividend of GBX 55

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.69) per share on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,196.09 ($27.63) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,046.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,011.52. The stock has a market cap of £4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,650 ($20.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,231 ($40.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JMAT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($35.23) to GBX 2,550 ($32.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,110 ($26.55) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,300 ($28.94).

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,349 ($29.56) per share, with a total value of £352.35 ($443.37).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.