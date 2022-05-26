Joseph P. Platt, Jr. Sells 14,177 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $729,406.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,513.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CEIX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 861,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5,200.00 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $55.26.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

