JOYY (YY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.42 million. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect JOYY to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JOYY stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,075. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. JOYY has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -170.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YY. Capital World Investors grew its stake in JOYY by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after buying an additional 906,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in JOYY by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 223,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 161,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JOYY by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 239,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 74,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

