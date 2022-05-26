JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €20.00 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €20.00 ($21.28) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($16.38) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($17.02) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($18.09) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.00 ($18.09) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of ETR ENI traded up €0.52 ($0.55) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €14.11 ($15.01). 22,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a 52-week low of €9.38 ($9.98) and a 52-week high of €14.80 ($15.75). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

