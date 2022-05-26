JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €32.00 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) received a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.81) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UN01 stock traded up €0.70 ($0.74) on Thursday, hitting €24.54 ($26.11). The stock had a trading volume of 333,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a twelve month low of €16.05 ($17.07) and a twelve month high of €42.45 ($45.16). The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.33.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.