JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target to GBX 180

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.58) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 215 ($2.71) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.33) to GBX 165 ($2.08) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.25.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.54. 13,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,665. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.