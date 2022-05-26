JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/25/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/24/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $142.00.

5/24/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

5/24/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $156.00.

5/24/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $137.00.

5/23/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/19/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $152.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/17/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/13/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $141.00 to $125.00.

5/3/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/14/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $154.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $151.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $177.00 to $155.00.

4/14/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/13/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/5/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $187.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/4/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $161.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.45. 623,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,266,535. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $115.02 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $380.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

