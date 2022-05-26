JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Price Target to GBX 6,000

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,400 ($80.53) to GBX 6,000 ($75.50) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($83.10) to GBX 6,236 ($78.47) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,105.00.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.20. 16,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

