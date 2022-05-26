JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Price Target to GBX 6,000

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSYGet Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,400 ($80.53) to GBX 6,000 ($75.50) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($83.10) to GBX 6,236 ($78.47) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,105.00.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.20. 16,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

Intertek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.