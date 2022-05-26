JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,750 ($34.60) to GBX 3,000 ($37.75) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,045 ($25.73) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($35.99) target price (up from GBX 2,570 ($32.34)) on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($32.10) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,665.70 ($33.54).

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,398 ($30.17) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,182.20. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,411.50 ($30.34). The company has a market cap of £180.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

