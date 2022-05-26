JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Target Price to $285.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 67.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVDA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $169.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $494.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a one year low of $154.60 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

