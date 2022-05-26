Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSE:JMIA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. 3,009,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,132. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 455.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 504,038 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares in the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

