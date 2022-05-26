K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) PT Raised to C$12.00

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

KNTNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Desjardins decreased their price target on K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

KNTNF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,144. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

