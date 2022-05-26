Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.10) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KNOS. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,880 ($23.66) to GBX 1,400 ($17.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,233.85 ($15.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. Kainos Group has a 52-week low of GBX 995.50 ($12.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,100 ($26.43). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,240.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,514.15. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including cloud and engineering, data and artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and service and experience design for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

