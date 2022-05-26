Kazia Therapeutics Limited Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kazia Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the year. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Kazia Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of KZIA opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. Kazia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KZIA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267 shares during the period. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

