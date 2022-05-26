KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.98.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KBC Group from €79.00 ($84.04) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KBC Group from €71.00 ($75.53) to €69.00 ($73.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($82.98) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get KBC Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $2.7804 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.34%. This is an increase from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

KBC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.