KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) CEO Travis C. Mickle Buys 3,000 Shares

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $13,110.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,706.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KMPH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,730. KemPharm, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. Equities analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KemPharm in the first quarter worth $187,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in KemPharm by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter worth $114,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in KemPharm by 877.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 162,291 shares in the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KMPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upgraded KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KemPharm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

