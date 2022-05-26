Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of KPELY stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Keppel has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

