Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Short Interest Update

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of KEGX opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. Key Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

