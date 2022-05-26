Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Short Interest Update

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of KEGX opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. Key Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $5.99.
